Brooks, Dayton making concert announcement in Twin Cities

Garth Brooks and Gov. Mark Dayton are making an announcement after the governor asked the country superstar to hold another show when tickets for his May 4th concert in Minneapolis sold out in less than an hour.
The governor's office says at least 50,000 people were in line, on the phone or online Friday, when the last ticket was sold for the concert at U.S. Bank Stadium.
That prompted Dayton's request. Brooks took to Twitter Friday to thank Dayton and let fans know he was on board with another show.
Brooks was supposed to appear with Dayton at 9 a.m. news conference Monday, but due to problems with Brooks' plane they'll announce it via conference call.
In 2014, Brooks held an 11-show run at Target Center, selling about 205,000 tickets.
