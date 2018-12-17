Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldman Sachs

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak walks out of courtroom after a court hearing at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia says it has filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs and two of its employees in connection with a multibillion-dollar scandal involving state investment fund 1MDB. Najib launched 1MDB in 2009 to promote economic development but it racked up billions of dollars in debts that have led to investigations in the U.S. and several other countries. Yam G-Jun, FIle AP Photo