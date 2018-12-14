State lawmakers urge clemency for woman convicted as teen

File- This May 23, 2018, file photo shows Cyntoia Brown appearing in court during her clemency hearing at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn. Several Democratic Tennessee lawmakers are urging Republican Gov. Bill Haslam to grant clemency to a woman convicted of first-degree murder as a teen. Newly elected Nashville Sen. Brenda Gilmore led a group Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, calling for 30-year-old Brown’s freedom.

File- This May 23, 2018, file photo shows Cyntoia Brown appearing in court during her clemency hearing at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn. Several Democratic Tennessee lawmakers are urging Republican Gov. Bill Haslam to grant clemency to a woman convicted of first-degree murder as a teen. The Tennessean via AP, Pool, File File- This May 23, 2018, file photo shows Cyntoia Brown appearing in court during her clemency hearing at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn. Several Democratic Tennessee lawmakers are urging Republican Gov. Bill Haslam to grant clemency to a woman convicted of first-degree murder as a teen. Lacy Atkins