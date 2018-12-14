Top TV moments: ‘Roseanne,’ Oprah’s speech, message funerals

This Jan. 7, 2018 image released by NBC shows Oprah Winfrey accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Winfrey's rousing call for social justice in the name of the MeToo movement drew wild cheers in the ballroom at the Golden Globes Awards in January and reverberated across the land. Pundits and Oprah-whisperers proclaimed it a first step toward a presidential run, and #oprah2020 trended. NBC via AP Paul Drinkwater