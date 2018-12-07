Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

People

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Rubio; Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer; Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Rubio; Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

