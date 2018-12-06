People

New performing arts center to be built in Jaffrey

December 06, 2018 12:20 AM

JAFFREY, N.H.

A new performing arts center is going to be built in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

The Park Theatre and Hutter Construction have signed contracts to start the $3 million project, which is funded by individual and foundation donations, tax credits, and a loan from the USDA Rural Development office.

The original Park Theatre opened in 1922. It served as a movie and vaudeville house until it closed in 1976. People have been working to open a new Park Theatre since 2005.

Hutter says it has a target of mid-January for excavation to start the foundation.

