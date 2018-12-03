Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers a speech during the opening of COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers a speech during the opening of COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Czarek Sokolowski AP Photo
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers a speech during the opening of COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Czarek Sokolowski AP Photo

People

Schwarzenegger calls Trump ‘meshugge’ on climate accord

The Associated Press

December 03, 2018 09:37 AM

KATOWICE, Poland

Arnold Schwarzenegger says the United States is “still in” an international accord to curb global warming despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to walk away from the agreement.

The actor and former California governor told delegates gathered for United Nations climate talks in Poland on Monday that “America is more than just Washington or one leader.”

Calling Trump “meshugge” - Yiddish for “crazy” - for deciding to withdraw from the landmark climate accord, Schwarzenegger insisted the 2015 agreement has widespread support at the local and state levels in the U.S.

He said local leaders should be invited to next year’s annual conference and emphasized the point in trademark fashion by saying: “And if you do that, I promise you: I’ll be back.”

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.