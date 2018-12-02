People

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

December 02, 2018 08:09 AM

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Former Secretary of State James Baker; former Secretary of State Colin Powell; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Roger Stone, former adviser to Donald Trump.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Baker; former Vice President Dick Cheney; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Baker; Cheney; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Baker; Powell; former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger; Sens. Warner and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

  Comments  

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.