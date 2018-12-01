People

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

December 01, 2018 02:43 PM

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Roger Stone, former adviser to Donald Trump.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Former Vice President Dick Cheney; former Secretary of State James Baker; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Jon Tester, D-Mont.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Warner.

