Former first lady Michelle Obama reacts as she talks with a group of young women during a panel at The African American Museum in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Philadelphia. Obama was in town on a tour stop for her book, ‘Becoming,” later in the evening. Matt Slocum AP Photo
Sales for Michelle Obama memoir top 2 million copies

The Associated Press

November 30, 2018 06:01 AM

NEW YORK

Michelle Obama's "Becoming" is selling at a pace rarely seen for a political memoir, or any nonfiction book.

Combined hardcover, e-book and audio sales in the U.S. and Canada topped 2 million copies in the first 15 days, Crown Publishing announced Friday. By comparison, former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton's memoir "Living History" needed a month to sell 1 million copies. Former President George W. Bush's "Decision Points" took several weeks to reach 2 million. Former President Bill Clinton's "My Life" quickly sold 1 million copies but took far longer to hit 2 million.

"Becoming," which came out Nov. 13, now has 3.4 million hardcover copies in print. The former first lady is in the midst of a promotional tour, with guests including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

