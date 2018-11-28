Star Trek’s interracial kiss 50 years ago heralded change

This combination photo shows actor William Shatner on the set of ABC’s “Boston Legal” in Manhattan Beach, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2004, left, and actress Nichelle Nichols attending an all-star tribute concert for jazz icon Herbie Hancock in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2007. Fifty years ago, one year after the U.S. Supreme Court declared interracial marriage was legal, two of science fiction’s most enduring characters, Captain James T. Kirk, played by Shatner and Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, played by Nichols, kissed each other on “Star Trek.” (AP Photo) AP