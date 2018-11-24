Italy livid about deal to loan Leonardo works to Louvre

FILE - In this Monday, March 27, 2017 file photo, visitors take pictures of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Adoration of the Three Wise Men”, returned to the public of the Uffizi museum after 6 years of study and restoration, in Florence, Italy. Leonardo da Vinci is often hailed as the most universal genius. Not for Italy’s nationalist government, which is livid that the Louvre is counting on Italian museums to lend many of the native Italian native’s masterpieces for a blockbuster exhibit in Paris. ANSA via AP, File Maurizio Degl'Innocenti