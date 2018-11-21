Press dinner’s change from comedy keynote may draw Trump

President Donald Trump says he may attend next years' annual White House Correspondents' Dinner now that organizers have scrapped the usual format featuring a comedian.
But he may not be thrilled with the replacement.
The correspondents' association announced this week that the featured speaker in 2019 will be Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Chernow, who has written biographies of presidents and statesmen including George Washington and Alexander Hamilton.
Chernow has been critical of Trump in the past, calling the president a "demagogue" in a 2016 video.
