Panel close to plan for non-Raiders events at Vegas stadium

The Associated Press

November 15, 2018 04:12 PM

LAS VEGAS

A study group is recommending that the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority dedicate about $15 million from existing hotel room tax revenues to fund efforts to book events and shows at the 65,000-seat stadium being built for the Raiders, who are planning to begin playing in Nevada in 2020.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee unanimously approved several recommendations Wednesday to attract non-football bookings to the $1.8 billion indoor stadium being built just off the Las Vegas Strip.

The private nonprofit Las Vegas Events would aim to attract events like music award shows and festivals, with sub-groups focusing on local and national youth sports tournaments.

The recommendations are slated for approval Dec. 12 for a report to Gov. Brian Sandoval, Governor-elect Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Legislature.

