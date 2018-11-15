FILE- This July 2, 2017, file photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office in Pine Bluff, Ark., shows Ricky Hampton, also known as Finese2Tymes. Hampton, a Tennessee rapper no longer wants to withdraw his guilty plea from a weapons charge that was filed after he was arrested with a gun following a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub that left 25 people injured last year. Hampton told a federal judge Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, that he accepts “full responsibility” after admitting earlier this year he possessed a gun at an eastern Arkansas night club a week before the Little Rock shooting. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)
FILE- This July 2, 2017, file photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office in Pine Bluff, Ark., shows Ricky Hampton, also known as Finese2Tymes. Hampton, a Tennessee rapper no longer wants to withdraw his guilty plea from a weapons charge that was filed after he was arrested with a gun following a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub that left 25 people injured last year. Hampton told a federal judge Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, that he accepts “full responsibility” after admitting earlier this year he possessed a gun at an eastern Arkansas night club a week before the Little Rock shooting. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) AP
Rapper not dropping guilty plea in Arkansas gun case

The Associated Press

November 15, 2018 08:20 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A Tennessee rapper no longer wants to withdraw his guilty plea from a weapons charge that was filed after he was arrested with a gun following a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub that left 25 people injured last year.

Little Rock television station KATV reports that Ricky Hampton told a federal judge Wednesday that he accepts "full responsibility" after admitting earlier this year he possessed a gun at an eastern Arkansas night club a week before the Little Rock shooting.

Hampton last month asked for a hearing to withdraw his guilty plea.

Hampton uses the stage name "Finese2Tymes." He was performing on July 1, 2017, at Little Rock's Power Ultra Lounge when the shooting began . No one was killed but more than two dozen people were injured , mostly from gunshots.

