Rapper not dropping guilty plea in Arkansas gun case

FILE- This July 2, 2017, file photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office in Pine Bluff, Ark., shows Ricky Hampton, also known as Finese2Tymes. Hampton, a Tennessee rapper no longer wants to withdraw his guilty plea from a weapons charge that was filed after he was arrested with a gun following a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub that left 25 people injured last year. Hampton told a federal judge Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, that he accepts “full responsibility” after admitting earlier this year he possessed a gun at an eastern Arkansas night club a week before the Little Rock shooting. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) AP