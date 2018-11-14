Publisher: NYT reporters work on book about Brett Kavanaugh

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. New York Times reporters Kate Kelly and Robin Pogrebin who helped cover the confirmation process of Kavanaugh are working on a book about the newest Supreme Court justice. Portfolio said Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, that it has a deal with the two journalists for “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh.” Pool Photo via AP, File Win McNamee