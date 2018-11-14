BTS’s agency apologizes over band member’s A-bomb shirt

FILE- In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, members of the Korean K-Pop group BTS attend a meeting at the United Nations high level event regarding youth during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. The agency for the South Korean band BTS on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, has apologized for a member wearing a T-shirt depicting the explosion of an atomic bomb. Craig Ruttle, File AP Photo