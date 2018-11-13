Former Minn. Governor Jesse Ventura talks to reporters after a meeting with Governor-elect Tim Walz inside the state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. “I’m 67 with a six pack,” Ventura said.
Former Minn. Governor Jesse Ventura talks to reporters after a meeting with Governor-elect Tim Walz inside the state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. “I’m 67 with a six pack,” Ventura said. Minnesota Public Radio via AP Evan Frost
Former Minn. Governor Jesse Ventura talks to reporters after a meeting with Governor-elect Tim Walz inside the state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. “I’m 67 with a six pack,” Ventura said. Minnesota Public Radio via AP Evan Frost

People

Ventura visits next Minnesota governor, and talks pot

The Associated Press

November 13, 2018 07:03 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Jesse Ventura returned to his old workplace to advise Minnesota's next governor on transition issues — and took the opportunity to talk up legalizing marijuana.

Ventura said he was invited by Democratic Gov.-elect Tim Walz to a meeting Tuesday at the Capitol. Ventura went through a similar transition after his election upset two decades ago and says he knows how hard it is.

The former wrestler-turned-politician found a receptive audience in Walz, who has expressed support in the past for legalization of marijuana for recreational use. Ventura says Minnesota is "missing the boat" on the economic benefits.

Minnesota currently has a medical marijuana program.

  Comments  

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.