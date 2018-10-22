WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia

FILE - In this April 3, 2016, file photo, Roman Reigns holds up the championship belt after defeating Triple H during WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE wrestler Reigns says he will step away from the ring because he has leukemia. The 33-year-old Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, made the announcement Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, to open the episode of “Raw.” The Dallas Morning News via AP, File Jae S. Lee