Honors for 3 jazz performers, 2 grew up in Sweden

Two New Orleans jazz performers who grew up in Sweden and one who grew up in New Orleans are being honored by the Preservation Hall Foundation.
The foundation plans to induct clarinetist Orange Kellin, multi-instrumentalist Lars Edegran and trombone player Lester Caliste as master practitioners on Wednesday.
That's an award for musicians who are at least 70 years old and have made outstanding contributions to the New Orleans jazz community. The award comes with a monthly stipend and benefits that include lawn maintenance and French Quarter parking for performances.
The ceremony originally was scheduled for Sept. 5, but was postponed because of Tropical Storm Gordon.
