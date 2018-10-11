Records: State authorities raid ex-pageant director’s home

People

The Associated Press

October 11, 2018 12:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Court documents show the New Mexico Attorney General's Office has raided the home of the New Mexico beauty pageant's former executive director.

KOB-TV reports that investigators this month searched Greg Smith's home in Elida where authorities say they seized pageant documents, two computers, a digital camera and cellphone.

Smith is accused of leaving the organization owing roughly $54,000 in unpaid scholarships to contestants.

Authorities accuse him of making questionable transactions as head of the organization.

Smith did not respond to a request from KOB for comment.

The organization's current executive director says the organization awarded $11,000 in scholarships this past year, and hopes to increase that amount as she and others work on "re-building Miss New Mexico from the ground up."

