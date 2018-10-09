Australia mulls banning some immigrants from biggest cities

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2013, file photo, the Opera House is seen as Australian warships from front, HMAS Sydney, Darwin and Perth enter the harbour in Sydney, Australia, during the International Fleet review. Minister for Cities, Urban Infrastructure and Population Alan Tudge said Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, that his government wants to cut the number of immigrants moving to Sydney and Melbourne in a bid to reduce congestion in Australia’s two biggest cities. Rob Griffith, File AP Photo