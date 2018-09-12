Accused abroad, Russians become celebrities at home

FILE - In this Sunday, April 22, 2012 filer, Maria Butina, a gun-rights activist, poses for a photo at a shooting range in Moscow, Russia. Accused of working as an undeclared foreign agent in the U.S., Butina is fast becoming a cause celebre at home. Russian government rhetoric portrays Butina, accused of working as an undeclared foreign agent in the U.S., as a martyr to U.S. paranoia and a victim of poor conditions in the jail where she’s being held pending trial. Pavel Ptitsin, File AP Photo