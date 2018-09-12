Jewish collector’s descendant gets Nazi-looted Renoir back

United States Attorney Geoffrey Berman, left, unveils a Renoir painting with Sylvie Sulitzer at a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in New York. The 1919 oil painting “Femmes Dans Un Jardin” was seized in Paris by the Nazis from Sulitzer’s grandfather. It was returned to Sulitzer, a delicatessen owner from the south of France, in the ceremony. Mark Lennihan AP Photo