Prosecutors won’t charge Backstreet Boy Nick Carter

FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter performs at KTUphoria 2018 in Wantagh, N.Y. Prosecutors in Los Angeles have declined to file charges against Carter after a singer reported last year that he had raped her in his apartment in 2003. Prosecutors said Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, that because the woman, Melissa Schuman from the group Dream, was 18 at the time, the statute of limitations expired in 2013. They did not evaluate the merits of Schuman’s story. AP, File Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision