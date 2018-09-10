A human rights activist in a T-shirt declaring support for Oleg Sentsov, a Ukrainian filmmaker on hunger strike in a Russian prison, at the annual meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
A human rights activist in a T-shirt declaring support for Oleg Sentsov, a Ukrainian filmmaker on hunger strike in a Russian prison, at the annual meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Czarek Sokolowski AP Photo

Activists stage protest for filmmaker detained in Russia

The Associated Press

September 10, 2018 09:35 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Human rights activists have held a silent protest in support of Oleg Sentsov, a Ukrainian filmmaker on hunger strike in a Russian prison, at a major international conference in Poland.

Activists stood in protest during the opening remarks of the Russian representative at the annual meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Warsaw on Monday.

The two-week meeting, focused on human rights, is a rare forum where civil society and governments participate equally.

Many participants from civil society wore T-shirts or had big stickers on their backs saying #SaveOlegSentsov.

Sentsov, a Ukraine native of the Russia-annexed Crimea Peninsula, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2015 for conspiracy to commit terrorism. His supporters call the prosecution of Sentsov, who staunchly opposed the annexation, politically motivated.

