People

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

September 07, 2018 06:25 PM

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — George Papadopoulos, former Trump campaign adviser.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump; Sens. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman; Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Conway, Warner, Sasse.

  Comments  

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.