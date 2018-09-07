Feds: US tribal items sold at Paris auction houses declines

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2018 file photo, Gov. Kurt Riley of Acoma Pueblo testifies at a congressional field hearing in Albuquerque, N.M., about legislation that would make it illegal to export federally protected Native American religious items to foreign markets. A federal report this week shows the number of Native American cultural items listed for bidding declined significantly at five Paris auction houses after widespread uproar two years ago halted the sale of an Acoma Pueblo ceremonial shield, an item tribal leaders say was illegally taken from their New Mexico community. Mary Hudetz, File AP Photo