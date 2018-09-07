Word detectives: Close look at word choice could ID writer

FILE - In this April 25, 2006, file photo, Robert Leonard, a Hofstra University college professor teaching forensic linguistics, lectures to students at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Language detectives say the key clues to who wrote the anonymous New York Times opinion piece slamming President Donald Trump may not be the odd and glimmering “lodestar,” but the itty-bitty words that people usually read right over: “I,” ”of,” and “but.” Leonard says if experts could get the right number of writing samples from officials whose identities are known, “an analysis could certainly be done.” Ed Betz, File AP Photo