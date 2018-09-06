Proposal would settle Chesapeake lawsuit for $6.95 million

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2004 file photo, Tom Ward, left, and Aubrey McClendon, right, Chesapeake Energy co-founders, are shown at the Chesapeake complex in Oklahoma City. A proposed $6.95 million settlement would end a lawsuit alleging the co-founders Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy conspired to rig bids on leases for land to explore for oil and natural gas. The Oklahoman, Paul Hellstern, File AP Photo