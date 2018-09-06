People

Owner of famed Seattle music venue site sues city

The owner of a building that houses an iconic Seattle music venue has filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming it failed to follow proper protocols when officials approved a measure aimed at preserving the site.

The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit filed last week came about after the city council included the Showbox last month in the Pike Place Market historic district, temporarily halting plans to construct a 442-unit apartment tower on the site by a Vancouver, British Columbia development company, the Onni Group.

The lawsuit aims to invalidate the city ordinance. If that doesn't happen, attorneys for owner Roger Forbes will seek about $40 million in damages.

Dan Nolte, a spokesperson for the Seattle City Attorney's Office, says the city is reviewing the complaint.

