Idaho coalition to fight historical horse racing initiative

FILE - This March 5, 2015 file photo shows video gaming terminals known as instant horse racing at Les Bois Park in Garden City, Idaho. Such machines are now banned in Idaho, but a new ballot initiative, Proposition 1, has been filed to legalize the machines. An Idaho group made up of state and local political leaders have launched a statewide effort to oppose thea ballot initiative seeking to legalize so-called “historical horse racing.” The group, known as Idaho United Against Prop 1, announced Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, it was releasing TV and radio ads urging Idahoans to vote no on the ballot initiative in November. Otto Kitsinger, File AP Photo