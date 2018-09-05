People

Kim Kardashian meeting with Trump on prison reform

By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

September 05, 2018 10:32 AM

WASHINGTON

Reality television star Kim Kardashian is at the White House Wednesday for a meeting with President Donald Trump on criminal justice reform.

That's according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss the matter on the record. TMZ first reported Kardashian's visit to the White House.

Kardashian last visited the White House three months ago to press for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson. One week later Trump granted the 63-year-old clemency, freeing her from prison after a more than two-decade stint on drug charges.

