FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York. Springer will highlight this year’s AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic at Coney Island near Cincinnati. Several Democratic nominees for the November election are also slated to speak Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Richard Drew, File AP Photo
People

TV talker Jerry Springer to speak at Ohio Labor Day picnic

The Associated Press

September 02, 2018 10:50 AM

CINCINNATI

Long-time TV talk show host and former Cincinnati mayor Jerry Springer will highlight this year's AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic at Coney Island near Cincinnati.

Several Democratic nominees for the November election are also slated to speak Monday. Thousands of union households attend the annual picnic at the amusement park along the Ohio River.

The 74-year-old Springer's namesake, raucous "The Jerry Springer Show" has halted filming new episodes, after making some 4,000.

Also a former news anchor and city councilman, Springer considered but decided against running for Ohio governor this year. He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic governor nomination in 1982.

