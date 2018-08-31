Avenatti, mulling 2020 presidential bid, visits Nevada

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her case against President Donald Trump, will make a stop Friday in Nevada as he considers a run for the presidency.
Avenatti has also been criticizing Trump over his administration's separation of migrant families at the Mexico border and has represented several immigrant families.
The visit continues Avenatti's tour of states that will vote early in the 2020 primary and play a decisive role thinning the field of presidential contenders. He's been making stops in other states to help Democrats fundraise for the November midterm elections.
He is scheduled to hold a news conference at the Las Vegas offices of a progressive advocacy group, where he'll discuss immigration and the state's key midterm election battles.
Avenatti, who visited Democratic events in Iowa and New Hampshire in August, says he's weighing a bid for president as a Democrat but is less likely to run if Trump resigns or doesn't run again.
The Los Angeles-based lawyer has become a frequent cable news guest and rising star on the left while advocating for Daniels, who says she was coerced into staying silent about an affair with the president.
Daniels has said she had sex with Trump in 2006, when he was married. Trump has denied it. Days before the 2016 presidential election, she was paid $130,000 to stay silent in a deal.
Comments