People

Republican gubernatorial hopefuls to meet for their 1 debate

The Associated Press

August 31, 2018 10:34 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island's three Republican candidates for governor are meeting for their only debate before the primary.

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan and businessman Giovanni Feroce are scheduled to debate on conservative talk radio host John DePetro's show at noon Friday on WNRI.

Fung has declined other opportunities to debate.

Morgan and Feroce participated in a debate on WPRO-AM last week.

Morgan went to Fung's Cranston City Hall office this month with a campaign volunteer in a chicken suit. She has repeatedly faulted Fung for his refusal to participate in the typical pre-primary debates that take place during gubernatorial campaigns.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has also been criticized for not participating in debates before the primary. She faces Matt Brown, a former Rhode Island secretary of state.

