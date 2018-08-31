Nixon heads upstate for campaign events

Cynthia Nixon is taking her campaign for governor upstate as the Democratic primary nears.
The longtime liberal activist and former "Sex and the City" star will make stops in Rochester, Syracuse, Ithaca, Schenectady and Saratoga Springs on Friday and throughout the long Labor Day weekend.
Her campaign says Nixon will meet with volunteers and voters and make a stop at the state fair in Syracuse.
She faces Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Sept. 13 primary.
Nixon's upstate trip comes after the two candidates held a debate on Long Island Wednesday that focused largely on downstate issues.
Nixon says she's disappointed that Cuomo declined her invitation to debate somewhere upstate but will take her message directly to upstate voters.
Polls suggest Cuomo has a commanding lead going into the election.
