Uganda opposition pop star blocked from flying to US for aid

Ugandan pop star Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as Bobi Wine, center, wears a beret and is hugged by a supporter as he gets into an ambulance after leaving the courthouse in Gulu, Uganda Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. The 36-year-old lawmaker, who has been in detention since Aug. 14 and faces charges of treason, was freed on bail Monday by a judge in the northern Ugandan town of Gulu. (AP Photo) AP