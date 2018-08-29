Mississippi editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Mississippi newspapers:
Aug. 24
The Daily Leader on Trump's support for U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith:
The support of President Trump and his policies has finally paid off for Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Trump had tweeted out his endorsement of the new senator, the final piece of the campaign puzzle that will make Hyde-Smith the favored Republican candidate in November.
Trump tweeted that Hyde-Smith supports a border wall, "is helping me create Jobs, loves our Vets and fights for our conservative judges."
In another tweet, Trump said: "Cindy has voted for our Agenda in the Senate 100% of the time and has my complete and total Endorsement. We need Cindy to win in Mississippi!"
"I have voted consistently for his agenda because I believe he is taking the right steps to make this country great again — lowering taxes, securing the border and nominating true conservatives to the Supreme Court," Hyde-Smith said. "I thank him for his support, and I look forward to continuing to work with him on these and other issues."
Hyde-Smith's Republican opponent, Chris McDaniel, has also aligned himself with Trump, with him and Hyde-Smith trying to "out-Trump" one another. McDaniel has accused Hyde-Smith of not voting with Trump on a budget bill that didn't include border wall funding.
His attacks are the kind underdogs launch when the race is not shaping up to their liking.
Hyde-Smith, who is smart enough to understand the political game that must be played heading into November, has sided with Trump at every chance. She has expressed support of just about every decision he has made, and stayed silent when others have been critical of him.
The biggest knock against her was that she was formerly a Democrat. McDaniel has tried unsuccessfully to make that fact a bigger part of this campaign. With Trump's endorsement in hand, any notion that she is not conservative enough just won't hold water with voters.
Aug. 27
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal on the death of John McCain:
John Sidney McCain, III knew the high road well.
It was one he often stayed the course on, not letting party politics waiver his trajectory - earning him the nickname "maverick."
Even in death, McCain shows no regard for towing the line that many in Washington hold so dear. His request to have both former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush pen tributes via eulogy demonstrates that.
Of McCain, Obama noted, ".we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher - the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched and sacrificed. We saw our political battles, even, as a privilege, something noble, an opportunity to serve as stewards of those high ideals at home, and to advance them around the world."
"Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled. John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order," Bush said the late senator.
His love for his country showed in his multitude of service, beginning with his graduation from the United States Naval Academy in 1958, following his father and grandfather - both four-star admirals - into the U.S. Navy. He became a naval aviator and flew ground-attack aircraft from aircraft carriers.
It was during his time in the Naval academy that McCain had another nickname: "Navy's John Wayne" - so said for his colorful nature as a sturdy conversationalist, quick wit and clever sarcasm.
While on a bombing mission during Operation Rolling Thunder over Hanoi in October 1967, McCain was shot down, seriously injured and captured by the North Vietnamese. He remained a prisoner of war until 1973.
After returning home, his spirit in the Senate for over 35 years was a testament to believing that, no matter principle or policy, country comes first.
In the last months of his life, he became a prisoner again - this time to the disease that ultimately claimed him on Saturday.
McCain, once quoted as saying, "Our shared values define us more than our differences," was proof positive that no difference of opinion was too insurmountable, respect for all is encouraged and that the people of the U.S. can be bigger than individuals.
McCain's body will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda as well as the Arizona Capitol and receive a full dress funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral.
His sacrifices, accomplishments and endeavors will long spotlight and impact the face of the American people as a lasting legacy; garnering him remembrance as far more than just a footnote in history.
Rest in peace, Senator McCain.
Aug. 28
The Greenwood Commonwealth on The Eagles having the No.1 album of all-time:
There was quite a surprise this week from the group that measures music sales: Michael Jackson's legendary "Thriller" is no longer the biggest-selling album in history.
The new top seller, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, is from a very famous band, but not one you'd guess if this were a trivia contest question. It's the Eagles, whose 1971-75 greatest hits compilation now measures sales of 38 million copies.
"Thriller" has sold 33 million, and another album by the Eagles — easily their most famous one, "Hotel California" — is in third place at 29 million in sales.
There is a giant asterisk to all these sales figures. In 2013, the RIAA began equating music use on digital services with album sales. Today, 1,500 streams of an album equal one record sale, and 10 song downloads also equal one sale.
