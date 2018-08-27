Judge rules Nevada pimp can reopen brothel near Las Vegas

FILE - In this June 26, 2008, file photo, owner Dennis Hof poses with some of his “working girls” in the parlor of his Moonlite BunnyRanch in Mound House, east of Carson City, Nev. Nevada’s most famous legal pimp can re-open his brothel near Las Vegas after county officials ordered it closed, a judge ruled Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File Lisa J. Tolda