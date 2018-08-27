Kingsley: I wanted to nail Eichmann to gates of Auschwitz

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018 photo, Ben Kingsley attends the premiere of “Operation Finale” at the Walter Reade Theater in New York. Kingsley portrays Adolf Eichmann fifteen years after the end of World War II. A team of Israeli agents travel to Argentina with the extremely dangerous mission of smuggling Eichmann out of the country to bring him to justice. AP Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision