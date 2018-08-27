Longtime Churchill Downs spokesman John Asher dies at 62

File- This Aug. 14, 2013, file photo shows John Asher, Vice President of Communications, talking about the history of the old paddock at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., as General Manager Ryan Jordan looks on. Asher, the longtime spokesman for the racetrack that’s home to the Kentucky Derby, has died. He was 62. Churchill Downs said Asher died Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, after suffering a heart attack while on vacation with his family in Florida. Courier Journal via AP, File Michael Dossett