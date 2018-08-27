Fall book releases include topical works for all ages

This combination photo of books covers shows, from left, Simon & Schuster’s “Leadership: In Turbulent Times,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin, available on Sept. 18, and “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” by David W. Blight, available on Oct. 16, W. W. Norton’s “These Truths: A History of the United States,” by Jill Lepore, available on Sept. 18, Simon & Schuster’s “Fear: Trump in the White House,” by Bob Woodward, available on Sept. 11 and W. W. Norton’s “The Fifth Risk,” by Michael Lewis, available on Oct. 2, W. W. Norton via AP Simon & Schuster