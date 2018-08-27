Lawrence to spend hundreds of thousands on public art

The city of Lawrence is planning to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars for public art as part of several large-scale building and renovation projects.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that a $5.3 million fire station renovation, $4.5 million new bus hub and $17 million new police headquarters building are in the works. A long-standing resolution allows the city to set aside up to 2 percent of a project's budget for public art. That amounts to about $450,000 for the three projects.
Commissioner Leslie Soden has been a proponent of putting more art into public places, such as parks. She says, "Creative pursuits are really important in Lawrence, so I think it's appropriate for city leaders to fashion creative engagement throughout our city with these public projects."
