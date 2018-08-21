Court won’t remove judge, tells Meek Mill to appeal ruling

FILE - In this July 7, 2018 file photo, Meek Mill attends the 2018 Essence Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied a motion from rapper Mill to remove a Philadelphia judge from his case after she denied his request for a new trial. The court said Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, Mill’s attorneys must go through the regular process of appealing Judge Genece Brinkley’s decision, despite their argument she’d been biased. AP, File Photo by Amy Harris/Invision