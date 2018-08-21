Russia denies hunger-striking Ukrainian critically ill

People hold posters to support Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who is currently on hunger strike in a Russian jail to demand the release of the other Ukrainian hostages taken by the Kremlin, in front of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Today is the 100th day since the beginning of the indefinite hunger strike of Oleg Sentsov, announced on May 14, 2018, demanding the release of all Ukrainian political prisoners of the Kremlin. Efrem Lukatsky AP Photo