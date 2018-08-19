AP Interview: Photographer documented 1968 Soviet invasion

In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo Josef Koudelka answers questions in a rare media interview with the Associated Press, at his retrospective exhibition “Returning” at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Prague, Czech Republic. Powerful images taken by Koudelka some 50-years ago still resonate across the world by bringing back memories of the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. Petr David Josek AP Photo