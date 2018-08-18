People

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

August 18, 2018 09:09 AM

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — National security adviser John Bolton.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — John Brennan, a former director of the CIA; Bishop Lawrence Persico of the Catholic Diocese of Erie, Pennsylvania.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Leon Panetta, a former CIA director; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Democratic congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton of Virginia.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — James Clapper, a former director of national intelligence; Michael Hayden, a former director of the CIA and the National Security Agency; Lisa Monaco, a former White House homeland security adviser; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.

  Comments  

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.