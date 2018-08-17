The Latest: Italian mayor shuts down bridge as a precaution

Firefighters remove debris of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Italian authorities have lowered the death to 38 from 39 in the collapse of a highway bridge in Genoa. Genoa Prefect Office official Raffaella Corsaro told AP that there had been a “misunderstanding” about information from ambulance dispatchers. Earlier, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that as rescuers comb through the rubble for more bodies it will be “inevitable” that the death toll will eventually rise. Dozens of vehicles plunged into a dry river bed after the collapse Tuesday. ANSA via AP Luca Zennaro