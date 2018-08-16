Brothel owner Assembly candidate sues county in license flap

FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. County officials in Nevada have yanked a brothel license from the state’s most famous pimp who has fashioned himself as a Donald Trump-style candidate for Nevada’s legislature. Officials in Southern Nevada’s Nye County on Tuesday said Dennis Hof had failed to apply for a renewal and pay fees for his Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, about an hour’s drive northwest of Las Vegas. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo